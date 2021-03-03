February was unusually snowy
February was the frigid and snowy month it’s known for, weather records from the Attleboro Water Department show. There were four snowstorms totaling 17 1/2 inches, which is much more than the usual 11 3/4 inches of snow the month usually sees. February 2020, however, had absolutely no snow and that only happened in two other years on record. The biggest storm last month brought 8 3/4 inches. The average daily low temperature was 24 degrees, which compares to the normal 21. The lowest temp was 11. The previous February the low was 8. Just one day last month had a low temp above freezing (34). The average daily high was 38 degrees, which is typical. The highest temp was 53. Precipitation, which includes rain and melted snow, ran just under 4 inches, about a 1/2 inch above normal, over 10 days.
New officer in Foxboro
Foxboro has a new police officer patrolling its streets. Patrick McCarthy, a town native and graduate of Foxboro High School, joined the department after graduating from the State Police Municipal Academy, the department announced Tuesday. After graduating high school, McCarthy attended Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire where he played lacrosse. He was sworn in at town hall. His mother, Kim, pinned his badge during a small ceremony.
Double accomplishment
Norfolk native Jeff Eszlari recently joined the town fire department as a full-time firefighter and was also certified as a paramedic.
Van De Giesen Award panel taking applications
The Capt. Kyle R. Van De Giesen Memorial Award Committee is looking for applications for its annual award, given in memory of a North Attleboro native and Marine helicopter pilot who was killed in Afghanistan in October 2009. Current seniors at North Attleboro and Bishop Feehan high schools are eligible for this financial award. Each applicant must also obtain a character reference from an adult who is not a family member. The award is not necessarily a scholarship and recipients do not have to continue on to college. Applications are available in the guidance offices of both schools or by emailing rememberKRV@yahoo.com.
