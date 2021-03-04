Utlity scam alert in Rehoboth
Rehoboth officials are warning residents about scam callers purporting to be from either National Grid or Eversource (formerly Columbia Gas). The scammers are presenting themselves as employees of the utility companies and the caller ID may even say National Grid or Eversource. “We are asking our residents to be vigilant and if the situation presents itself, please do not provide any personal information to the caller,” officials said. To verify if the call is authentic, ask the caller for your account number. If they cannot provide that to you, disconnect. To report an incident to your utility company, call the number on your monthly invoice, or visit ngrid.com/scam or Eversource.com. You may also visit the Utilities United Against Scams websites.
Patriots Hall of Fame offers deal to locals
The Patriots Hall of Fame is offering a series of town discount weekends. From March through May, local residents can visit The Hall for a 50 percent discount on $10 adult admission. Present a Massachusetts driver’s license, ID card (with corresponding town address) or a piece of mail with your name and address at The Hall ticket window. The Hall is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and Monday holidays, and the discount is valid for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The schedule is as follows: Foxboro, this weekend; Wrentham, March 12-14; Mansfield, March 19-21; Norfolk, March 26-28; Plainville, April 2-3; North Attleboro, April 16-18; Norton, April 30-May 2; and Attleboro, May 7-9. Active military and veterans with proper military ID pay no admission. Visit www.patriotshalloffame.com or call 508-698-4800 for more information.
State wants to hike fishing, hunting fees
For the first time in 25 years, the state is planning to hike fees for freshwater fishing, hunting and trapping licenses. The fishing fee increase would be relatively modest, but not the license to hunt bear, deer, turkey, pheasant, waterfowl, etc., according to State House News Service. The proposal to make it more expensive to hunt and fish in Massachusetts comes from MassWildlife, which wants to increase the fees to make up for declines in the number of licenses bought and rising costs.
