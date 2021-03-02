More help for A.J. Quetta
A 14-year-old girl from Sharon has joined in the effort to raise funds to help injured Bishop Feehan hockey player A.J. Quetta and his family. Ava Glaser raised $3,750 by selling 250 bracelets she made at her kitchen table. All proceeds go to Quetta. Glaser, a freshman and High Honors student at Sharon High School, previously donated over $3,000 for COVID relief, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and the Joe Andruzzi Foundation, which is also dedicated to fighting cancer. “When Ava heard about AJ’s tragic accident while playing hockey she was deeply struck,” her mother Liz Glaser said. “Ava is an All Star cheerleader and understands how fragile our bodies are and how accidents can occur. She designed a bracelet representing AJ and is at it again. ... The sky is the limit and Ava wants to keep making and sending these bracelets out.” Quetta suffered a spinal injury during a game in January and is now in a rehabilitation facility. To purchase one of Glaser’s bracelets, visit https://loveamericabrands.com/product/ajs-army/
Learn how to be a savvy consumer
This week marks the 24th annual National Consumer Protection Week, and to mark it state Attorney General Maura Healey’s office is offering a series of webinar programs in English and Spanish designed to educate people about their rights as consumers and how to make better financial decisions. “We want to remind residents who are struggling during this difficult time about the resources and assistance our office provides every day and that we are here to help,” Healey said. The topics include consumer rights, immigration, and COVID-19 scams; identity theft; robocalls; landlord/tenant rights and evictions; auto laws; and competitive electric supply resources. For a complete list of events being held and more information, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/consumer-protection-week-webinars-march-1st-to-5th-2021.
Babies can learn sign language
The Cumberland Public Library is offering a program to teach your baby American Sign Language with a certified instructor. The library says baby sign language is beneficial in many ways — it reduces frustration, gives babies the ability to express themselves before they can speak, accelerates speech development, enhances early literacy skills, and deepens bonding. This virtual baby sign series is for kids 6 months to pre-verbal. They would attend with an adult over Zoom. The class will meet from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursdays beginning March 11. Registration is for all four classes. You have to sign up by Friday, March 5. Do so at www.cumberlandlibrary.org, where you can also get more information.
