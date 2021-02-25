Birthday greetings for Mary
Longtime Norton resident Mary Kullas turns 100 Monday, March 1, and Norton Parks and Recreation wants to help make it a more special birthday than it already will be by collecting birthday cards for her. Mary was a longtime lunch lady at the old Norton High School. “We have a few things planned to make the day memorable for her including a few songs by our local ukulele group The Norton Strummers, a drive-by of a small group of Norton emergency vehicles and family (she lives on a very narrow street so we’ve had to keep this small), and of course DJ Nate (Adams),” Norton Parks and Recreation Director Sharon Rice said. “Residents have been sending cards to me to pass along to Mary and some will be donating cupcakes and flowers to help make her day special.” Anyone who wants to send Mary a card is urged to mail it to Rice at Norton Parks & Rec Dept., 70 East Main St., Norton, MA 02766.
MMAS fundraiser
The Mass Music & Arts Society, based in Mansfield, is looking for donated items for the online auction that will be part of its April 30 Virtual Gala. “We have some great items lined up already, but we can use more,” MMAS says. “Please consider donating other great auction items, including gift certificates, experiences or trips (like house rentals).” The deadline for submissions is April 1. Contact Abigail@mmas.org.
Puzzles wanted in Plainville
The Friends of the Plainville Public Library is looking for puzzle donations, even if you’re not sure if all the pieces are present. “If you have puzzles that are in good condition, but do not know if all the pieces are there, please donate them to the Friends for our puzzle volunteers to check,” the group says. They sell puzzles as part of their ongoing book sale. Donations of items may be dropped off at the library during normal library hours throughout the year. Current hours are 10 a.m to 3 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday; and 1 to 5 p.m. Friday. The library is located at 198 South St. (Route 1A). More information, call 508-695-1784.
Help for local history groups
Mass Humanities has announced a new sponsorship that will support local history organizations in their efforts to reach audiences through online programs and events. The Bridge Street Fund for Local History will sponsor free online programs hosted by historical societies, centers, museums, or historic sites, helping these institutions recover lost income. Organizations can apply for up to three programs per eligible applicant, at $500 per program. Programs must be open to the general public. Mass Humanities will begin accepting applications Monday, March 1. Grants will be awarded every three to four weeks. For more information, contact Sara Seng at sara@heardstrategy.com.
