BSO, idol and Hub rocker, play Holiday Extravaganza
Boston Symphony Orchestra, Grammy Award winner Dan Zanes with Claudia Zanes, and American Idol Meghan Fitton will headline a virtual show Sunday from the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center in Foxboro. The “2020 Virtually Reimagined Holiday Extravaganza and Fundraiser” will celebrate the season and give a performance opportunity to many who are missing performing during the pandemic. Dan Zane came to fame as a member of the 1980s Boston band The Del Fuegos. It’s the second annual variety show, and also consists of over 20 local performers, including Elite Dance and the YMCA. It will air at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live. The event is free due to a donation from a Foxboro business owner. There will also be tributes to recognize the spirit of the community during the pandemic as well as a thank you to first responders. Sign up for Sunday’s event at orpheum.org.
