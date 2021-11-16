More evidence: October was warm
The Northeast Regional Climate Center at Cornell University reports the region had its warmest October on record in 2021, and those records go back to 1895. The average temp was 55.9 degrees, 5.7 degrees above normal. Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Maine had their second warmest October. In Attleboro, the city water department reported an average daily high temperature of 67 degrees, compared to the normal 62. Just five of the past 82 Octobers had higher average temps. The second half of the month was much wetter than normal across the Northeast.
Friends offer Thanksgiving dinner
The Mansfield Friends of the Elderly are offering their annual Thanksgiving dinner for the 35th year to area residents. The dinner, for singles and families of all ages, will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m Thursday, Nov. 25 at the Congregational Church, 17 West St., Mansfield, across from the South Common. Reservations are helpful but not required. Call Randy Pickus at 508-851-9414 or email randyepickus@gmail.com by Friday, Nov. 19. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required. Mansfield residents can have meals delivered to their homes. Send donations to Friends of the Elderly, c/o Randy Pickus, 2 Fairfield Park, Mansfield, MA 02048.
Banner tribute to ‘ultimate Patriots’
As part of its Salute to Service campaign, the New England Patriots recognized 30 active-duty service members from New England last week by featuring them on banners throughout Patriot Place in Foxboro. “This is an opportunity to celebrate the ultimate Patriots for their dedication and service,” said Josh Kraft, president of the New England Patriots Foundation. Fans attending Sunday’s Patriots-Browns game were able to observe the banners along with patrons to Patriot Place.
Lions collecting for military personnel
Speaking of the military, Lions Clubs of Massachusetts, including Attleboro, collect supplies to send to active duty personnel who serve overseas. Clubs will mail packages as long as you know the soldiers have been receiving packages in the past. Email the name and address to Veteran Deb at 2comfortdogs@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.