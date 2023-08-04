ATTLEBORO — A basketball fundraiser in memory of Jonathan Stout, an Attleboro High School graduate who drowned at age 19 in 2019, will be held Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m. at the East Side park, 35 Parker St.
The event includes the basketball tournament, a barbecue, music, a barber, face painting, soccer and other activities for children.
Proceeds will support the Jonathan Stout Safety Around Water Program as well as ministries at the Living Word of Life Church.
For more information about Stout and the water safety program established in his memory, visit attleboroymca.org/jonathanstoutprogram/.