ATTLEBORO -- Cuddy Court, the small, downtown alleyway that has been reimagined as a community gathering spot, is going to look a little bazaar in the coming days, filled with local crafters showing their goods so shoppers can find the perfect gift for the holidays.
The holiday bazaar will be open from 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, again on Thursday, Dec. 8, and once again on Friday, Dec. 16. Cuddy Court is the alleyway behind the Sanford Street parking garage.
Sellers will be offering everything from jewelry to prints to cups and more.