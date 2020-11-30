ATTLEBORO -- The annual "Be a Santa to a Senior" program is going forward this year with some significant changes due to coronavirus.
The program, run by Home Instead Senior Care for the past 15 years, collects gifts for seniors, many who are alone for the holidays or reside in nursing homes.
In the past, Christmas trees were put up with gift tags and donors would pick a tag with a requested gift on it and return with the gift.
This year, many of the support organizations and businesses are not fully operating or operating from home, and others such as nursing homes are not allowing outside visitors.
"Since seniors are the recipients of the gifts, we must be extremely careful to keep them safe," organizer Debbie Nichols said.
She noted that seniors are facing isolation due to the pandemic and about 100 are expected to be served this year by the gift program.
"If there was ever a year that we would like to 'honor' our seniors with gifts, it is this year," Nichols said.
Blankets and toiletries are just a few of the basic necessities on the holiday wish lists of seniors along with groceries, prescriptions and clothing.
After much thought, it was decided to ask the public if they would donate gift cards, in denominations from $5 to $25, to such businesses as Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, Stop & Shop, Target, Amazon, fast food restaurants or other local stores.
The cards will be sanitized, put in Christmas cards and distributed to local Council on Aging offices, including in Attleboro, Mansfield and Norton.
The cards can be dropped off or mailed to Home Instead Senior Care's office, 555 Pleasant St., Suite No. 104, Attleboro, MA 02703. The deadline is Dec. 18.
"We know this has been a challenging year and many have suffered. Some people are unemployed and have suffered illness and loss," Nichols said. "We would truly appreciate assistance from any individuals that are able to help at this difficult time. We know it will help brighten the holidays for our very deserving seniors."
For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 508-222-0800.
