ATTLEBORO — The following students graduated Friday from Bishop Feehan High School:
Alexavier Almeida, North Attleboro; Anabella Alyacoub, North Attleboro; Devin Andrade, Rehoboth; Jacob Aragao, North Attleboro; Meriel Assi, Rehoboth; Ethan Bairos, Berkley; Jocelyn Barahona, Attleboro; Ariana Barbosa, Attleboro; Jackson Bartlett, Mansfield; Nicholas Bastien, Cumberland; Meghan Bernard, Taunton; John Bernier, Wrentham; Malayna Bizier, Rehoboth; Claire Bleou, Attleboro; Sophia Bond, North Attleboro; Elizabeth Borah, Mansfield; Justina Botros, Raynham; Ava Boudreau, Cumberland; Anna Boyd, North Attleboro; Caitlin Brawley, Rehoboth; Karoline Brechter, Bridgewater; James Breckner, Norton; Olivia Brennan, Franklin; Abigail Brooks, Norton; Joseph Brooks, North Attleboro; Taylor Brown, Plainville; Grace Burke, Mansfield; Rachel Burke, North Attleboro; Matthew Burnham, Mansfield; Makayla Burr, Plainville, and Michael Bush, North Attleboro.
Kathryn Cabral, North Attleboro; Giovani Cadet, Mansfield; Alexandria Caito, Rehoboth; Aaron Canuel, Attleboro; Laura Carey, Walpole; Sophia Carges, North Attleboro; Jill Carline, Attleboro; Alec Certuse, North Attleboro; Emma Chapman, Rehoboth; Tegan Cinelli, Norton; Noah Clarke, Plainville; Sean Coady, North Attleboro; Eagan Coia, Mansfield; Nathan Coleman, Attleboro; Liam Concannon, Franklin; Megan Connors, Dighton; Andrew Cook, Plainville; Benjamin Cook, Plainville; Sheila Corkery, Walpole; Alexander Cote, Rehoboth; Devyn Cotton, Plainville; Haley Coupal, North Attleboro; Aidan Crump, North Attleboro, and Paola Cruz, Cranston.
Christian Dahrooge, Cumberland; Ryan D’Amato, Franklin; Kathleen Danahey, North Attleboro; Lily Dauriac, Attleboro; Morgan Davidson, Woonsocket; Christopher Davis, Pawtucket; Treasa Day, Millis; Claudia Dellaleh, Attleboro; Tate DeMond, North Attleboro; Samuel DeMoura, Rehoboth; Andrew DeSimone, Mansfield; Joseph DesVergnes-Christy, Plainville; Ava Detorie, East Providence; Ryan Deveney, Plainville; Erica DiCorpo, Mansfield; Margaret Dion, Attleboro; Jacqueline Dooley, Cumberland; Lynn Dorfman, Tiverton; Mikayla Dorrer, Norton; Andrew Doucette, North Attleboro; Ella Doyle, Cumberland; Blake Ducharme, Plainville, and Nolan Duffy, Attleboro.
John Egan, North Attleboro; Paul Ekomwen, Providence; Molly Elkerton, North Attleboro; Sophia Elliott, North Attleboro; McKenzie Faherty, Norton; Gianna Falzone, Attleboro; Emily Fandel, Mansfield; Giana Faria, Woonsocket; Camryn Fauria, North Attleboro; Benjamin Feeley, East Providence; Noah Ferreira, Rehoboth; Colin Findlen, Norfolk; Faith Fogg, Attleboro; Gavin Fowkes, Mansfield; Kaitryn Franchino, Wrentham; Logan Gallagher, Attleboro; Emily Gallucci, Cumberland; Gopesh Ganatra, Attleboro; Brooke Geisel, Attleboro; Madeline Glosson, Mansfield; Emily Gomez, Cumberland; Jade Gonzalez, Norton; Sean Graham, Attleboro; Sean Guinan, Norton; Divam Gupta, North Attleboro, and Lucas Gurnon, Mansfield.
Daniel Haggarty, North Attleboro; Casey Hanewich, Wrentham; Lauren Harkins, Wrentham; Emma Harrison, North Attleboro; Taylor Harrison, Attleboro; Nicholas Haven, Attleboro; Patrick Healey, Bellingham; Kiean Hickey, Wrentham; Ryan Hinckley, North Attleboro; Amelia Hohos, Lakeville; Catherine Hourihan, Walpole; Jack Hudson, Seekonk; Rose Ivory, Norwood; James Iwuc, Attleboro; Grace Jerrier, Franklin; William Jones, North Attleboro; James Kannally, Norfolk; Olivia Kelly, North Attleboro; Morgan Kennedy, Worcester; Evan Keough, Cumberland; Camille Kimball, Taunton; Sean Kinahan, Wrentham; Elizabeth Kirby, Attleboro; Grace Klingaman, Attleboro; Daniel Knobloch, Cumberland; Maia Kraskouskas, North Attleboro; Brendan Krue, North Attleboro; Haley Krupwich, Norfolk; Andrew Kubaska, Cumberland, and Anthony Kurtzer, Wrentham.
Zachary Lamora, Cumberland; Michelle Langelier, Norton; Jackson Laramee, Attleboro; Connor Larochelle, Mansfield; Mia Larson, Norton; Cailin Lawlor, Wrentham; Joseph Lawrence, Attleboro; Wendy Le, Attleboro; Brandon LeBlanc, Wrentham; Genevieve LeBlanc, Wrentham; Grace Leonard, Cumberland; Caroline Levy, Raynham; William Lewis, North Attleboro; Matthew Linehan, Plainville; Matthew Lipkind, Attleboro; Tiana Long, North Attleboro; Clare Lowre, Norton; Megan MacLeod, Attleboro; Ava Maloof, Walpole; Peter Martin, Walpole; Dylan Martinelli, Attleboro; Cormac Masterson, Rehoboth; Mallory McCaffery, Walpole; Michael McCarthy, Taunton; Elizabeth McCormick, Cumberland; Andrew McDevitt, Wrentham; Jake McDevitt, Wrentham; Patrick McGee, East Providence; Kiran McGuirk, Walpole; Aidan McKeon, North Attleboro; Jason McLean, Franklin; Sarah McNeil, North Attleboro; Evan McNeill, Berkley; Melina Mitchell, Norfolk; Jack Mooney, Attleboro; Skyler Moore, North Attleboro; Lydia Mordarski, Mansfield; Sofia Morgan, Mansfield; Lola Murphy, North Attleboro; Matthew Murray, Plainville, and Joshua Mykytiw, Mansfield.
Matthew Nealand, Cumberland; Ryan Nealon, Walpole; Tyler Nguyen, North Attleboro; Elizabeth Norko, North Attleboro; Kristina Norko, North Attleboro; Elise O’Brien, Norton; Evan O’Brien, North Attleboro; John O’Connor, Attleboro; Grace O’Hanlon, North Attleboro; Olivia Olson, Bellingham; John O’Reilly, Mansfield; Isabelle Ouellette, North Attleboro; Amy Parkinson, North Attleboro; Maeve Parrish, Glocester, R.I.; Anne Pearl, Plainville; John Pearl, Plainville; Matthew Pequeneza, Attleboro; Aidan Perry, Norton; Kelly Peterson, Mansfield; Haley Petrucci, Attleboro; Talia Pezza, Burrillville, R.I.; Megan Pinto, Pawtucket; Sophia Plante, Attleboro; Sydney Pochay, Wrentham; Mason Poirier, Rehoboth; Sean Poletynski, Wrentham; Robert Pombriant, Attleboro; Eva Posk, Mansfield; Lauryn Pouliot, Pawtucket; Matthew Powers, Attleboro; Emily Precopio, Sharon, and Grace Proulx, Cumberland.
Caroline Quinlan, Walpole; Catherine Quinlan, Walpole; Laura Rachwal, North Attleboro; Meghan Rapose, Bellingham; Hannah Ray, Plymouth; Ryan Rebelo, Seekonk; Sarah Ribeiro, Attleboro; Gabriella Ricci, Walpole; Timothy Riordan, Foxboro; Paige Rivera, North Attleboro; Emily Rivers, Attleboro; Madison Rizzo, Norfolk; Anna Roberts, North Attleboro; Kevin Robichaud, Mansfield; Rylie Robinson, North Attleboro; Grace Robison, Mansfield; William Roche, East Providence; Elizabeth Rodrigues, Franklin; Jason Roman, Walpole; Kaitlyn Romano, Cumberland; Elizabeth Ruel, Franklin, and Emma Ruppert, North Attleboro.
Ryan Santa Ines, North Attleboro; Victoria Santos, Seekonk; Matthew Saunders, Walpole; Craig Scharland, Franklin; Ryan Schmitt, North Attleboro; Joseph Scott, Cumberland; Caileigh Shaw, Walpole; Colin Sheeran, Norfolk; Ryan Shute, North Attleboro; Patrick Simpson, Bellingham; William Slavin, Mansfield; Caroline Smith, Attleboro; Juliana Spadano, Cumberland; Sean Stephenson, Mansfield; Alyssa Sterling, Raynham; Oliver Stewart, Easton; Hope Stratton, Mansfield; Emma Swain, Taunton; Christopher Tani, Plainville; Paul Tedesco, Walpole; Abigail Tenreiro, Cumberland; Connor Theroux, North Attleboro; Avery Thomas, Rehoboth; Aidan Tomaz, Woonsocket; Sara Toncelli, Cumberland, and Alec Turgeon, Falmouth.
Gabriella Valeri, North Attleboro; Olivia Verderber, Wrentham; Alethea Vickerman, Attleboro; Roisin Walsh, Wrentham; Shane Walsh, Attleboro; Erik Watka, North Attleboro; Tyler Weihrauch, Plainville; Katherine White, North Dighton; Kylie Wistran, Wrentham; and Victoria Woodruff, East Providence.