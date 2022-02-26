Mansfield Health Center has announced the recent addition of Laura Amorese-O’Connell, MD. Amorese received her medical degree from Zulia University School of Medicine. Upon graduating, she completed an internal medicine internship at North Shore Medical Center, where she later completed her residency training and served as chief resident. She then pursued a clinical and research fellowship in rheumatology at The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University. Amorese rounded out her education as a musculoskeletal ultrasound trainee at Ultrasound School of North American Rheumatologists. She has a special interest in ocular inflammatory disorders associated to rheumatic disease.
***
Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently recognized sales affiliate Kyle Seyboth with the Century 21 Grand Centurion Producer award for its 2021 sales totals. The award is presented to affiliates of that earn $864,000 in sales production or 195 closed transaction sides within a calendar year.