The American Red Cross has seen a decline in blood and platelet donations all summer. To avert a looming blood shortage, the public can help ensure a strong blood supply by making and keeping an appointment to give in the weeks ahead, Red Cross officials say.
As a thank-you, all who give throughout the month of August will get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Movie.
Book an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The following drives are being held in the area:
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Friday, Aug. 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Emerald Square mall, 999 South Washington St. (Route 1).
FOXBORO -- Sunday, Aug. 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 308 Central St.
PLAINVILLE -- Wednesday, Aug. 23, 1 to 6 p.m., Plainridge Park Casino, 301 Washington St. (Route 1).
FOXBORO -- Thursday, Aug. 24, noon to 5 p.m., Answer is Fitness, 7 Lincoln Road.
FRANKLIN -- Thursday, Aug. 24, 1 to 6 p.m., Franklin Elks, 1077 Pond St.
WRENTHAM -- Tuesday, Aug. 29, noon to 5 p.m., Lake Pearl, 299 Creek St.
FOXBORO -- Thursday, Aug. 31, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Foxboro Police Department, 8 Chestnut St.