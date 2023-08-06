The American Red Cross has seen a decline in blood and platelet donations all summer. To avert a looming blood shortage, the public can help ensure a strong blood supply by making and keeping an appointment to give in the weeks ahead, Red Cross officials say.
As a thank-you, all who give throughout the month of August will get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Movie.
Book an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The following drives are being held in the area:
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Monday, Aug. 7, 1 to 6 p.m., North Attleboro Elks, 52 Bulfinch St.
MANSFIELD — Tuesday, Aug. 8, 1 to 6 p.m., enVision Hotel, 31 Hampshire St.
FRANKLIN — Thursday, Aug. 10, 1 to 6 p.m., Franklin Elks, 1077 Pond St.
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Tuesday, Aug. 15, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Emerald Square mall, 999 South Washington St. (Route 1).
FRANKLIN — Tuesday, Aug. 15, 1 to 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints, 91 Jordan Road.