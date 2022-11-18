The American Red Cross is asking blood and platelet donors to give to keep the supply from dropping ahead of the busy holiday season and help fight the potential impact of seasonal illnesses and a potentially severe flu season.
People of all blood types are needed but especially type O.
All who donate until Nov. 22 will receive a $10 e-gift card by email to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/perks. All who give Nov. 28 to Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Amazon.com. Details are available at rcblood.org/together.
You can book an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The following drives are being held in the area:
FOXBORO -- Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter St.
PLAINVILLE -- Tuesday, 1-6 p.m., Plainridge Park Casino, 301 Washington St. (Route 1).
MANSFIELD -- Tuesday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., enVision Hotel Parliament Room, 31 Hampshire St.
FOXBORO -- Wednesday, Nov. 30, 1-6 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 308 Central St.