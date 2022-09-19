Blood donations needed
The American Red Cross’ blood supply continues to be constrained by the pandemic and the summer again has brought fewer donations.
Those who give in September will receive a coupon for a free haircut by email thanks to Sport Clips Haircuts.
Donors of all blood types — especially type O — and platelet/plasma donors are urged to make an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The following drives are being held in the area:
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Tuesday, Sept. 20, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Emerald Square Mall, 999 South Washington St. (Route 1).
PLAINVILLE — Wednesday, Sept. 21, 1 to 6 p.m., Plainridge Park Casino, 301 Washington St. (Route 1).
FRANKLIN — Thursday, Sept. 22, 1 to 6 p.m., Franklin Elks, 1077 Pond St.