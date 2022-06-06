The American Red Cross’ blood supply continues to be tight as the pandemic drags on and the summer season is arriving, which typically means fewer donations. All those who donate in June will be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP trip to Graceland, and receive a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.
Donors of all blood types -- especially type O -- and platelet/plasma donors are urged to make an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). The following drives are being held in the area:
REHOBOTH -- Noon to 5 p.m., Friday, June 10, Rehoboth Congregational Church, 139 Bay State Road.
FRANKLIN -- 1 to 6 p.m., Thursday, June 9, Franklin Elks, 1077 Pond St.
FRANKLIN -- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 11, St. Mary's Parish, 1 Church Square.