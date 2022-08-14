The American Red Cross’ blood supply continues to be stretched with the pandemic and the summer season has again seen fewer donations.
All who give in August will be entered to win gas for a year and will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/fuel.
Donors of all blood types -- especially type O -- and platelet/plasma donors are urged to make an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The following drives are being held in the area:
ATTLEBORO -- Tuesday, 1 to 6 p.m., American Legion Post 312, 437 Newport Ave. (Route 123).
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Emerald Square mall, Route 1.
PLAINVILLE -- Aug. 24, 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Plainridge Park Casino, 301 Washington St. (Route 1).
ATTLEBORO -- Aug. 27, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Moose Lodge, 241 Thacher St.
WRENTHAM -- Aug. 30, noon to 5 p.m., Lake Pearl, 299 Creek St.