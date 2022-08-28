Donate_Blood_Drive

The American Red Cross has scheduled several blood drives in the area.

The American Red Cross’ blood supply continues to be constrained by the pandemic and the summer again has brought fewer donations.

Those who donate Sept. 1 to 18 will get a limited-edition Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. Plus, those who give in September will automatically be entered for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR experience, including two tickets to a 2023 race, and will also receive a coupon for a free haircut by email thanks to Sport Clips Haircuts.

Donors of all blood types — especially type O — and platelet/plasma donors are urged to make an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The following drives are being held in the area:

MANSFIELD -- Friday, 1 to 6 p.m., envision Hotel, 31 Hampshire St.

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Sept. 7, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Emerald Square mall, Route 1

FOXBORO -- Sept. 7, 1 to 6 p.m., St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter St.

FRANKLIN -- Sept. 8, 1 to 6 p.m., Franklin Elks, 1077 Pond St.

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Sept. 12, 1 to 6 p.m., North Attleboro Elks, 52 Bulfinch St.

FRANKLIN -- Sept. 13, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Black Box, 15 West Central St.