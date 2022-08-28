The American Red Cross’ blood supply continues to be constrained by the pandemic and the summer again has brought fewer donations.
Those who donate Sept. 1 to 18 will get a limited-edition Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. Plus, those who give in September will automatically be entered for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR experience, including two tickets to a 2023 race, and will also receive a coupon for a free haircut by email thanks to Sport Clips Haircuts.
Donors of all blood types — especially type O — and platelet/plasma donors are urged to make an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The following drives are being held in the area:
MANSFIELD -- Friday, 1 to 6 p.m., envision Hotel, 31 Hampshire St.
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Sept. 7, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Emerald Square mall, Route 1
FOXBORO -- Sept. 7, 1 to 6 p.m., St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter St.
FRANKLIN -- Sept. 8, 1 to 6 p.m., Franklin Elks, 1077 Pond St.
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Sept. 12, 1 to 6 p.m., North Attleboro Elks, 52 Bulfinch St.
FRANKLIN -- Sept. 13, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Black Box, 15 West Central St.