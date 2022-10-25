The American Red Cross is asking blood and platelet donors to give soon to keep the supply from dropping ahead of the busy holiday season.
People of all blood types are needed but especially type O.
All who donated Nov. 1-22 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/perks.
You can book an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The following drives are being held in the area:
ATTLEBORO -- Tuesday, Nov. 1, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., AAA South Attleboro, 405 Washington St. (Route 1).
EASTON -- Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2 to 7 p.m., Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase St., South Easton.
FRANKLIN -- Tuesday, Nov. 8, 1 to 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints, 91 Jordan Road.
FRANKLIN -- Thursday, Nov. 10, 1 to 6 p.m., Franklin Elks, 1077 Pond St.