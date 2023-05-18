FOXBORO -- Bachelor’s degrees in the arts, sciences, business, and education were awarded to approximately 1,700 graduates during Bridgewater State University’s 182ne Spring Commencement Convocation held at Gillette Stadium on May 13.
The following area residents were among those who graduated:
Attleboro
Mikayla Barnes, Courtney Beale, Kenna Beech, Mariana Calero Gomez, Amber Champagne, Olivia Dasilva, Ann Dauphin, David Ferraro, Jada Fisher, Annabelle Fortune, Dylan Foster, Klaudia Gajda, Nicholas Hasenfus, Liz Holcomb, River Kellard, Muhid Khatib, Rebecca Lussier, Ander Malynn, Nicholas Mastalerz, Samuel McKenzie, Jay Mota, Blake Page, Chanda Phea, Dylan Prout, Ryan Ringler, Fayth Romero, Cassandra Saunders, Timothy Shaffer, Patrick Silva, Rachel St Pierre, Eli Sternbach, Elizabeth Tong, Abby Walsh, Deidre Walsh and Thomas Yurek.
Attleboro Falls
Sean McEachern
Foxboro
Michael Costa, Emma Daly, Julia Davin, Sarah Egan, Kelsey Eppenstein, Kenzi Fraser, Thomas Kelley, Kevin Kulig, Jacob Luma, Anthony Morini, Kristen Nicholson, Kate Petrosky, Guy Quartarone and Katelyn Walker, Jeana Clifton, Erin Delgreco, Joshua Hunt, Danielle Luma, Emma Rohan and Logan Sloan
Franklin
Amanda Battista, Kevin Carlucci, William Costello, Brianna Gatto, Stephanie Giacalone, Osman Jawando, Caroline Kennedy, Joanna Marden, Dan McCarthy, Marykatherine McWade, Alec McWilliams, Maxwell Morrongiello, Brendan Peltoma, Olivia Potts, Semeeha Quartey, Joseph Ruel-Kleine, Robert Sinibaldi, Lauren Taylor, Lauren Valencia, Sarah Williams and Sylvia Zajac
Mansfield
Scott Ames, Bruce Burley, Camryn Carabitses, Samanta Chong, Sophia Crugnale, Joseph Dean, Julia Filaccio, Kailey Fine, Lindsey Golden, Mandy Kessler, John Lewis, Kristen Macleod, Stephen Pacheco, Mariana Palanza, Hannah Podolske, Joseph Riccio, David Rochon, Alexis Sabatino, Garima Sandhu, Brian Schmidt, Sarah Schmidt, Logan Timpany, Tim Webster and Nick Younes
Norfolk
Andrew Cook, Hayden Doherty, Katharine Hartford and Allie Keenan.
North Attleboro
Rob Arnold, Falyn Bennett, Christina Brousseau, Jessica Burlingame, Jacob Carroll, Isabella Celeste, Nicole Christopher, Kylie Cummings, Danielle Delaroca, Jocelyn Deruisseau, Harry Dolan, Kaylee Dunn, Sean Echeverri, Kayla Keith, Katie Leeco, Adia Martin, Eric Mitiguy, Nicholas Morse, Rana Samrout, Matthew Seavey, Lauren Shultz, Tori Smith, Grace Stone, Derek Tomassi and Paige Williams
Norton
Colleen Alm, Michelle Belcher, Connor Binegar, Rhys Bodner, Derek Donahue, Triton Dosreis, Emily Eberle, Michael Edmonds, Mai Furukawa, Joe Goyette, Zakirah Hegazi, Ashlyn Hines, Timothy Morel, Marissa Moss, Cody O'Brien, Janelle Poplawski, Amanda Romaine, Emma Shanley, Corey Stalters, Chris Towne and Thomas Whalen
Plainville
Jake Anderson, Mckenzie Daley, Charlotte Feuti, Alex Gonatas, Joseph O'Keefe, Kelly O'Keefe, Robert Pacuk, Isaiah Stewart and Betsey Walsh
Seekonk
Ashley Boutin, Georgio El-Jazzar, Michael Gilmore, Kelsey Majkut, Brooke Michaud, Erin O'Halloran, Felicia Prata, Jonathan Ribeiro, Julia Walters and Maddie Whelan
Wrentham
Bree Bowlby, Nolan Foxx, Franchesca Heine, Michael Hickey, Chanel Masody, Jake Matyi, Abby Rose, Alexander Scott and Mark Seymour