Attleboro Dye Works session Monday
SEEKONK — A public outreach session on the former Attleboro Dye Works site off Maple Avenue near the Attleboro line will be held on Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m., Monday.
The town is submitting an application for a Brownfields cleanup grant from the federal Environmental Protection Agency for the property at 36 Maple Ave. Alternatives for the cleanup are part of the application. Advanced registration is required. Visit www.seekonk-ma.gov. The session will be broadcast live on local cable TV channel 9.
Lions selling carnations
ATTLEBORO — The South Attleboro Village Lions Club is selling mini-carnations for Massachusetts Lions Eye Research.
The cost is $6 per bunch.
Contact Pat Salvas at 508-838-6527 or at patlarry1980@comcast.net.
Register to vote in Wrentham
WRENTHAM — An in-person voter registration will take place Saturday, Oct. 24, for the Nov. 3 state and presidential election.
Any resident who is not registered or will turn 16 on or before Oct. 24 may preregister/register to vote
Voter registration will be done from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. in the main lobby of town hall.
Forms may also be downloaded from the town clerk’s page at www.wrentham.ma.us. Call the office at 508-384-5415 with questions.
