Hearing on Mansfield bridge work Wednesday
MANSFIELD -- MassDOT will hold a virtual public hearing at 6 p.m. Wednesday on plans to redesign George Street over Copeland Drive.
The project will involve improvements to the George Street bridge that crosses over Copeland Drive. A construction date has yet to be determined.
The hearing will be led by state officials and the design firm. At the end of the presentation will be the opportunity for public comment.
Visit www.mansfieldma.com for more information.