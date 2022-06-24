Senator meeting residents Friday
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, and his staff will be available to meet with constituents for virtual and in-person district office hours in the coming weeks.
In person meetings Friday, June 24 are:
Attleboro, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., City Hall, 77 Park St.
Rehoboth, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Arcade Building at Francis Farm, 27 Francis Farm Road
Seekonk, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Seekonk Public Library, 410 Newman Ave.
For more information, call 617-722-1222 or visit https://bit.ly/FeeneyJuneOfficeHours.