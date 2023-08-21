Mansfield repairing water main leak Tuesday
MANSFIELD -- The water division is scheduled to repair a water main leak starting 8 a.m. Tuesday and water service is being turned off on two streets.
Properties expected to lose water service for six to eight hours include 290-380 Forbes Blvd. and 31-50 Suffolk Road.
Due to the construction activity, water customers in the nearby area may experience discolored water. If that occurs, town officials advise to run water until water appears clear. Check water color in washers before adding clothes.