Plainville offering Full Snow Moon Hike Wednesday
PLAINVILLE -- A Full Snow Moon Hike and Campfire will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Woods, one of the town's newest open space sites.
Meet at the parking lot entrance at 118A Hawkins St. Headlamps or flashlights are recommended.
Following the guided hike, there will be a campfire with s’mores and a hot drink.
The event is sponsored by the Plainville Open Space Committee and Hawkins Woods Disc Golf.
According to the Farmer’s Almanac, this full moon is traditionally known as the Full Snow Moon since the heaviest snows typically fall in February.