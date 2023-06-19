DAV meeting Thursday at Attleboro VFW
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Disabled American Veterans, Westcott Houghton Chapter 56 will host DAV national service officers for a VA benefits seminar and claims processing Thursday at the VFW Post, 50 Jefferson St.
The seminar will be from 9 to 10 a.m. followed by claims processing until 3 p.m. You are encouraged to invite fellow veterans; spouses and caregivers are also welcome.
Anyone denied for a previous toxin-related claim should reapply due to the recent PACT ACT. Documents of prior claims are helpful, but not necessary. DD214 will be needed to open new claims.