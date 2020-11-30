Foundation virus grant deadline Monday
The SouthCoast Community Foundation that covers Attleboro, North Attleboro, Norton, Mansfield, Seekonk and Rehoboth has grant funding for nonprofits impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Grant amounts range from $2,500 to $25,000.
Application deadline is Monday, Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. Visit southcoastcf.org.
Rehoboth Legion dinner
REHOBOTH — American Legion Post 302 at 84 Bay State Road is hosting a spaghetti dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Cost is a suggested donation of $10. Seating inside under pandemic guidelines and takeout is available. RSVP by Monday, Nov. 30 at 508-252-9079 or Jake at 315-415-2277. Email Jake at Speedyjake@aol.com or Facebook “American Legion Post 302.”
Norfolk tax hearing
NORFOLK — Selectmen with input from assessors will hold the town’s annual public tax hearing at their meeting Tuesday night.
The virtual meeting begins at 7 p.m. Visit www.norfolk.ma.us for more information.
At the hearing, selectmen will decide the tax burden shift between homes and businesses and announce a tentative tax rate for this budget year, which began July 1.
Norfolk looking for volunteer
NORFOLK — The zoning board of appeals is seeking an associate member.
Board meetings are typically held the third Wednesday of every month, beginning at 7 p.m.
Interested individuals may access the Request for Committee Appointment for at www.norfolk.ma.us.
Applications can be mailed as indicated on the form or emailed to jlizardi@norfolk.ma.us.
Holiday food drive in Rehoboth
REHOBOTH — A holiday food drive is being held at a local business and town fire stations from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 5.
Drive-through drop-off locations are RE/MAX Integrity, 224 Winthrop St.; North Fire Station No. 2, 333 Tremont St.; South Station No. 3, 104 Pleasant St.
All donations will support the Rehoboth Food Pantry.
Plainville recycling center hours
PLAINVILLE — Winter hours for the recycling center begin Saturday, Dec. 5 and run through December, January and March. The center is closed February. The hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
