Plainville plans joint meeting
PLAINVILLE — Selectmen, school committee members and the finance committee will meet in a joint meeting Monday night to discuss this year’s and next year’s budgets.
The virtual session is scheduled for 7 p.m. and is part of selectmen meeting that begins at 6:30 p.m.
For more information and how to participate, visit www.plainville.ma.us.
Norton tax hearing Tuesday
NORTON — Select board members will hold a continuation of the town’s annual public tax hearing Tuesday night.
The meeting and virtual hearing begin at 7 p.m.; Visit www.nortonma.org for more information.
At the hearing, selectmen will decide the tax burden shift between homes and businesses and announce a tentative tax rate for this budget year, which began July 1.
Seekonk planning board busy Tuesday
SEEKONK — The planning board tackles a few projects at its meeting Tuesday night.
The virtual session begins at 7 p.m. Visit www.seekonk-ma.gov to participate.
Public hearings are being held for a 10-lot subdivision off Walker Street and a nine-lot housing development off Arcade Avenue.
Also, a proposal for the redevelopment of warehouse/garage property into an asphalt and concrete plant on Industrial Court and an application for a gas station/convenience store on a former restaurant site off Fall River Avenue are on the agenda.
Foxboro seeking housing comments
FOXBORO — The town is seeking comments on a draft plan for housing.
The housing production plan was developed in partnership with the town’s regional planning agency, the Metropolitan Area Planning Council.
The plan was created through a community-driven planning process designed to understand the town’s housing needs, identify goals and develop strategies to attain them.
The plan can be found at mapc.ma/foxboro-draft-hpp. Comments must be received by Dec. 18. Email Planning Director Paige Duncan at pduncan@foxboroughma.gov or drop off comments at town hall.
