North concerts Thursdays at Veterans Park gazebo
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro Cultural Council’s summer concerts take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Veterans Park gazebo in front of town hall at 43 South Washington St. downtown.
School of Rock, a group of young musicians, will perform rock songs.
The remaining concert lineup: July 27, Willie J. Laws; Aug. 3, Mind Left Body; Aug. 10, Northeast Groove; and Aug. 17, 4EverFab.
Foxboro concerts continue Thursday night
FOXBORO — The Foxboro Jaycees’ 2023 Concerts on the Common series continues from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday with a performance by singer-songwriter AK Cody, who plays a mix of rock and country.
Cody has toured extensively and shared the stage with national recording acts such as Extreme, Molly Hatchet, Bret Michaels, The Outlaws, Blake Shelton, Skid Row, and Tesla.
Concerts will continue to take place weekly through Aug. 10, featuring a variety of local bands. A full list of upcoming performers is available at foxborojaycees.org.
Norfolk concert Thursday
NORFOLK — Weekly concerts are held by the Recreation Department on Town Hill — the town common, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. most Thursdays.
The remaining concert lineup: July 20, Ayla Brown; July 27, Franklin Performing Arts Center’s Electric Youth; Aug. 3, Closing Time; and Aug. 26, 4 p.m., End of Summer Blast, with food, flying dogs, and music.
Rehoboth Legion plans summer activities
REHOBOTH — The American Legion Post 302, 84 Bay State Road, has many activities going on this summer. Among them are:
- Baked scrod, from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays. Take-outs are available. Call in order for pickup at 508-252-9079.
- Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday night dart league.
- Cribbage league, 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
For more information, email speedyjake@aol.com or call 508-252-9079.
Collectibles appraisal Saturday in Foxboro
FOXBORO — Rick Keller from Perfect Pastime 617 is offering another free collectibles appraisal at the Boyden Library at 10 a.m. Saturday. He can evaluate trading cards, sports memorabilia, video games/consoles, vintage toys, jewelry, etc.
Keller is a Foxboro native who has been involved in the industry for close to two decades. Registration is required. Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar.