Norfolk seeks residents to serve on planning committee
NORFOLK -- Residents are sought to serve on a steering committee that will help develop a new master plan to guide town growth over the next decade.
One resident from each precinct is desired to serve on the committee that will also include planning board members and other town officials and meet once a month at night for about 16 months.
Volunteer by Monday by emailing Town Planner Richard McCarthy at mccarthy@norfolk.ma.us or call McCarthy at 508-440-2807.
Choral Society holding rehearsals
FOXBORO -- Neponset Choral Society invites area residents to free open rehearsals Monday, Jan. 9 and 16 at 7:30 p.m. at Bethany Congregational Church, Rockhill Street.
For more information email info@ncschorus.org.
North Attleboro DAV meeting Tuesday
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The Westcott Houghton Disabled American Veterans Chapter 56 meet every month from September to June on the second Tuesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 50 Jefferson St. The next meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Seekonk warns of library scam
SEEKONK -- Town officials are warning residents about a deceptive email that claims to be collecting funds to help Seekonk librarians.
The email was generated from a political action committee named Ameripacfund, a PAC whose mission is "to elect Democratic leaders to Congress," local officials said.
"The library is in no way affiliated with this PAC, and it is suspected that the email is a template used by the PAC in which they can substitute any library or organization's name to suit their purpose," the town said. "Neither the library, nor any of its supporting organizations, are affiliated with any political action committee."
For more information, visit www.seekonk-ma.gov.