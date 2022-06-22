Hear orchestra in Norton Thursday night
NORTON -- Great Woods Symphony Orchestra is performing a free concert of classical and pop favorites at 7 p.m. Thursday in the garden behind Wheaton College's President's House.
Park in Lot 1 by entering from Mansfield Avenue (Route 140).
Donations of canned goods will be collected for the Cupboard of Kindness Food Pantry before the concert.
North church luncheon Friday
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Grace Church, 104 North Washington St., is offering a lobster roll or chicken salad sandwich luncheon Friday.
Each lunch includes chips and dessert. Lobster is $15 and chicken salad is $13, cash. Pick up between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Place your order by Thursday at www.gracechurchna.org/lobster-luncheon or call 508-369-2464.
Norton cancels hazardous waste day
NORTON -- There will not be a household hazardous waste collection day this year as the town has been unable to lock in a date with a collection company. Town officials hope to offer a collection next spring.
If residents need a place to dispose of items before spring, call the board of health office at 508-285-0263. Also, the highway department accepts materials on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.
Rehoboth Legion now serving food Fridays
REHOBOTH -- American Legion Post 302, 84 Bay State Road, is now serving food from 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays.
The food is catered by Ah! La Carte. Kim Fugundes serves food the last Friday of the month.
Norton library Junior Friends meet Monday
NORTON — Junior Friends of the Library, who volunteer their time to help the Norton Public Library and earn community service hours, are meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the library’s community room for the last time before the summer break. Their project is decorating the summer reading room.
For more info on the group, contact Leah Labrecque at 508-286-2696 or leah@sailsinc.org.
Norton program will tackle clutter
NORTON -- Norton Public Library is offering a program on dealing with clutter at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Annalise Thompson, a certified organizational specialist, will identify 15 categories of clutter and discuss what makes it toxic and how to begin the process of letting go.