Mansfield cemetery project topic of talk
MANSFIELD — Resident Marc Clamage will talk about his Mansfield Old Town Cemetery project from 1 to 3 p.m. today at Mansfield Public Library.
The project involves an interactive 3D model of the cemetery and accompanying phone app, and a visit is also planned Saturday to the cemetery, said to be the oldest remnant of Mansfield’s past downtown with graves dating to 1709.
The project was funded from a Mansfield Cultural Council grant. For more info, visit www.emasary.com/OldTownCemetery.
River trail walk planned Sunday
The recent Friends of the Ten Mile and Bucklin Brook river trail walk on three dates was so successful a fourth walk is scheduled Sunday.
The latest walk will involve the upper portion of Narragansett Bay. Participants will walk along the Seekonk River, which is the northern most arm of the bay and the northern most portion of Atlantic Ocean influence within the state of Rhode Island.
Hikers will pass the outfall of Bucklin Brook and will end where the Blackstone River pours in, ending its journey from Worcester.
Meet at 8 a.m. at Slater Mill in Pawtucket to car shuffle to the end of the Ten Mile River in East Providence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.