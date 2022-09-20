Senior Health Fair in Seekonk Wednesday
SEEKONK -- A Senior Health Fair is being held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the YMCA on Taunton Avenue (Route 44).
There will be giveaways and door prizes, senior agencies, health care professionals, health screening, demos and more.
Attleboro poet laureate holding workshop Wednesday
ATTLEBORO -- City Poet Laureate Briana Serradas will lead a workshop and reading at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 in the Balfour Room at Attleboro Public Library.
The event will be based on themes from "Sitting Pretty," this year's community-wide NEA Big Read.
Register at attleborolibrary.org.
Feeney to meet with constituents in area
FOXBORO -- State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, and his staff will be meeting with constituents one-on-one for in-person, district office hours on Sept. 23 and Sept. 26.
Meetings will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis in 15-minute increments. Drop-in appointments are welcome without prior notice or sign-up.
The meeting schedule:
Friday, Sept. 23: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Mansfield Public Safety Complex, 500 East St.; 11 a.m. to noon, Foxboro Town Hall, 40 South St.; and 1 to 2 p.m. Norton Public Library, 68 East Main St.
Monday, Sept. 26: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Francis Farm, 27 Francis Farm Road, Rehoboth; 11 a.m. to noon, Seekonk Public Library, 410 Newman Ave.; 1 to 2 p.m., Attleboro City Hall, 77 Park St.
To select a time, visit https://bit.ly/FeeneyFallOfficeHours. For more information, call 617-722-1222.