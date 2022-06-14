Bridgework in Rehoboth starts Wednesday night
REHOBOTH -- The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is working on the Barney Avenue Bridge over Interstate 195, and the bridge will be closed overnight two days this week.
The closures will take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
Mansfield garden club pumpkin event Thursday
MANSFIELD -- The Garden Club of Mansfield is hosting a pumpkin planting event from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Mansfield Community Garden, 55 Essex St.
Register at bit.ly/MansfieldGarden.