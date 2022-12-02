Leak cuts water service to Mansfield homes, hydrants
MANSFIELD -- About 30 customers and seven fire hydrants in the Oak Street and Oakleaf Drive area were without water Friday because of a leak.
The leak was reported at a home at 175 Oak St.
Attleboro Legion to meet Tuesday
ATTLEBORO -- American Legion Post 20 will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at post headquarters, 122 Park St.
COVID vaccine clinics in Wrentham, Norfolk
The Metacomet Public Health Alliance will be hosting clinics for the COVID-19 Bivalent booster for the Moderna vaccine.
The clinics are set for Tuesday, 1 to 5 p.m., at the Public Safety Building, 89 South St., Wrentham; and Wednesday, 11 am. to 2 p.m., at the Norfolk Senior Center, 28 Medway Branch Road.
The shot is for those 18 and older who received their last booster at least two months ago.
Preregistration is required and links to register are on town websites, www.wrentham.gov, and www.norfolk.ma.us.
There are also flu vaccinations available at the nurse's office in Wrentham Town Hall. Call 508-384-5485 to make an appointment.