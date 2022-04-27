Democratic forum, fundraiser Saturday in city
ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Democratic City Committee is holding its annual candidates forum and fundraiser Saturday.
The virtual program, scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., will feature U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss; Mayor Paul Heroux, who is running for Bristol County sheriff; Attorney General Maura Healey, candidate for governor; Sonia Chang Diaz, candidate for governor; state Rep. Jim Hawkins; state Rep. Adam Scanlon; State Treasurer Deb Goldberg; State Auditor Suzanne Bump; former state treasurer and former DNC Chair Steve Grossman; state Sen. Becca Rausch; state Sen. Paul Feeney; and Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III, among others.
For more information, contact Ellen Parker at 508-222-3062 or e-mail Elparker2@gmail.com.
North holding hazardous waste day Saturday
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town’s annual household hazardous waste day is Saturday.
Items can be brought from 9 a.m. to noon to the Department of Public Works Garage, 240 Smith St.
There is no admittance without a current 2022 Recycling Center sticker affixed to vehicle window.
For a list of what is accepted, visit www.nattleboro.com.
North collecting yard waste starting next week
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Spring yard waste collection starts Monday and will run through May 13 on trash collection days for residents who are part of the town’s trash and recycling program.
There is a limit of 14 paper yard waste bags or brown shopping bags. Brush and branches must be 6-inches or less in diameter and less than 4 feet long, bundled and tied with twine or rope. Bags and bundles must not exceed 50 pounds.
Call 508-699-0105 for more info.