Legion meat raffle, karaoke in Rehoboth Friday
REHOBOTH -- The Sons of the American Legion’s monthly meat raffle will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday at American Legion Post 302, 84 Bay State Road. The raffle will be followed by Metta’s Karaoke Night from 8:30 to 11 p.m.
Norfolk volunteer fair Saturday
NORFOLK -- A volunteer fair will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Norfolk Grange on Boardman Street.
Residents can learn about local groups and how to participate.
For more information, visit www.norfolk.ma.us.