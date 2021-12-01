Rehoboth Legion will host bands
REHOBOTH — American Legion Post 302 at 84 Bay State Road is hosting music shows Friday and Saturday nights.
Jim Powers Entertainment will present old time rock ‘n’ roll, classic rock and country from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday. Cost is $5.
Ghost Cat Rodeo will perform old time rock ‘n’ roll, classic rock and country from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Cost is $5.
Attleboro Legion meets Tuesday
ATTLEBORO — American Legion Post 20 will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 at post headquarters at 122 Park St. Come early for dinner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.