Program on WWII Victory Gardens at Mansfield library
MANSFIELD — A program about Victory Gardens during World War II is taking place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mansfield Public Library.
As part of the Books in Bloom month-long event, the program, “A Garden Walk with Eleanor Roosevelt,” is being presented by educator and historian Carol Cohen.
Register at 508-261-7380 or email wkbrown@sailsinc.org.
Norfolk offers cannabis program for seniors
NORFOLK — Norfolk Senior Center is hosting a program for area seniors on cannabis at 1 p.m. Wednesday. The event will be run by a registered nurse.
RSVP at 508-528-4430 or at the senior center at 28 Medway Branch Road.