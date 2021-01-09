EASTON — A bronze sculpture in the likeness of Holy Cross Family Ministries founder and Sainthood candidate Venerable Patrick Peyton will be installed at 8:15 a.m. Saturday at the Father Peyton Center on Washington Street in North Easton.
The 8-foot tall statue was created by a team of sculptors under the supervision of Reto Demetz of Demetz Art Studio in Ortisei, Italy.
Father Peyton, a Catholic media pioneer, spent the 51 years of his priesthood serving the spiritual needs of families. During his life, he led millions in prayer at 40 Family Rosary Rallies that attracted more than 28 million people.
, including 2 million each at events in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and Manila, Philippines. He touched millions of lives by spreading his famous message, “The family that prays together stays together.”
The Father Peyton Center is located at Holy Cross Family Ministries, 518 Washington St., North Easton.
Murray Thrift Shop announces new hours
ATTLEBORO — The Murray Thrift Shop at Murray Unitarian Universalist Church at 505 North Main St. has new hours.
The thrift shop is now open Saturdays with extended hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shop will no longer be open Thursdays.
The shop will accept donations Saturdays during open hours. To arrange to drop off donations at another time, email murraythriftshop@icloud.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.