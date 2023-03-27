Seekonk offers early voting this week
SEEKONK — In-person early voting for the April 3 annual town election is being held this week in the meeting room at town hall during normal business hours.
Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday; and 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday.
Norton town meeting deadline Tuesday
NORTON — The deadline is Tuesday to submit articles for the May 15 special town meeting.
Submit articles by 4 p.m. to the select board office at town hall.
Wrentham center parking lot closing
WRENTHAM — Starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Center Parking Lot at routes 1A and 140 downtown will be closed while it undergoes paving and improvements.
The town anticipates project completion in late summer.
Register for Seekonk hazardous waste collection
SEEKONK — Registration is open for a household hazardous waste collection day set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22 at town hall.
To register visit www.seekonk-ma.gov or contact the board of health at 508-336-2950.