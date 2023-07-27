Mansfield’s Arts in the Park Friday afternoon
MANSFIELD — Mansfield Parks and Recreation’s annual Arts in the Park is held at 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays in Memorial Park.
The remaining lineup: Friday, July 28, storyteller/juggler Henry Lappen; Wednesday, Aug. 2, comedy juggler Bryson Lang; and Wednesday, Aug. 16, DJ Derek Holt.
Visit Attleboro Farmers Market Saturday
ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Farmers Market is held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 14 at LaSalette Shrine, 947 Park St.
The market is located in the back field in the overflow parking lot. For more information, visit attleborofarmersmarket.com.
Wrentham concert Sunday
WRENTHAM — Wrentham Recreation’s summer concerts continue Sunday. The concert begins at 6 p.m. on the common, and this weekend’s show will feature Mike & Joe’s Big Band. The remaining lineup: Aug. 6, Daybreakers; Aug. 13, Tom Abbott; and Aug. 20, Inflatables.
Rehoboth summer concerts Sunday
REHOBOTH — The Parks and Recreation Commission Summer Concerts, co-sponsored by the Rehoboth Cultural Council, are held Sundays at the gazebo at Red Way Plain/Route 44, unless rain, when they will be moved to Francis Farm.
The remaining schedule: July 30, 5 to 8 p.m., Notorious Jones; Aug. 6, 5 to 8 p.m., Wuhon; Aug. 13, 5 to 8 p.m., Misfit Toyz; Aug. 20, 5 to 8 p.m., Who Do’s; Aug. 27, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Counterfeit Cash (Johnny Cash tribute band); and Sept. 3, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Neil and the Vipers.