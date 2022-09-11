Area female singers invited to chorus Tuesday
PAWTUCKET -- Harmony Heritage Chorus will host a guest night at 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 50 Park Place.
Women of all ages and musical backgrounds who are vaccinated for COVID are invited to attend the rehearsals, though attendance by Zoom is also an option. The chorus is a Southern New England chapter of Harmony, Inc., an international organization of female a cappella singers specializing in the barbershop harmony style.
For more information, visit www.harmonyheritage.org.
Yankee Quilters Guild meeting Tuesday
FRANKLIN -- Area residents are invited to participate in a session of the Yankee Quilters Guild at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Emma’s Quilt Cupboard in the Horace Mann Plaza, East Central Street.
Projects such as making quilts for those in need, trips and plans for the year will be discussed. A show-and-tell of work completed over the summer by members will close the meeting.
For more information, follow Yankee Quilters’ Facebook page.