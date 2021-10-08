River trail walk planned Sunday
ATTLEBORO — The next leg of the Friends of the Ten Mile and Bucklin Brook river trail walk is set for Sunday.
Meet at 8 a.m. at the former Benny’s Plaza on Central Avenue in Seekonk for a car shuttle back to Larson Woodland. The walk will follow the middle section of the river and cover 7 to 10 miles.
