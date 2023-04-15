Mental illness support group meets Tuesday
NORFOLK — The South Norfolk Mental Illness Family and Friends Support Group will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 at the Norfolk Grange, 28 Rockwood Road (Route 115)
Feeney holding office hours
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, and his staff will be meeting with constituents for district office hours in the coming weeks. All meetings are private and one-on-one. Meetings will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis in 15-minute increments.
There will be a virtual session from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19. Also, Friday, April 21: 10 to 11 a.m., North Attleboro Town Hall, 43 South Washington St. Noon to 1 p.m., Attleboro City Hall, 77 Park St.
To make an appointment, visit bit.ly/feeneyspringofficehours or call 617-722-1222.
Foxboro registering voters
FOXBORO -- The board of registrars of voters is holding a Voter Registration Day Friday, April 21 to register new voters for the May 1 annual town election and the May 8 annual town meeting.
The registration session will be held at the town clerk’s office from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and April 21 is also the last day to register to vote at the town meeting and election.
If you are unable to appear in person, or wish to verify your voting status or complete application for registration online, visit www.registertovotema.com or call the town clerk at 508-543-1208.
The town clerk’s office is also open to accept voter registration 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays, and Tuesday evenings from 4 to 7 p.m.
Mansfield looking for volunteers for birthday events
MANSFIELD -- The town is planning a 250th anniversary of Mansfield's founding in 2025 and residents are needed to serve on a celebration committee.
The committee will organize and plan a diverse program of events and activities.
For more information, visit www.mansfieldma.com.