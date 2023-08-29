Attleboro concert Thursday
ATTLEBORO -- The Samuel M. Stone and Ernest H. Augat Summer Concert Series continues from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Capron Park with Edge of Dreams, a classic rock band, performing.
The remaining lineup: Sept. 7, Jumpin' Juba; and Sept. 14, Southeastern Mass Community Concert Band.
Norton town meeting deadline Thursday
NORTON -- The deadline to submit articles for the warrant of the Oct. 23 fall town meeting is 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the select board office at town hall.