Roadwork on I-495 Sunday, Tuesday
The state Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be striping lines along Interstate 495 North from Mansfield, through Foxboro and Wrentham, to Franklin.
The work is scheduled to take place from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7 and Tuesday, Nov. 9.
It will require ramp closures and detours.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.
Norton library board to meet
NORTON -- The annual meeting of the Norton Library Board of Trustees is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The board's monthly meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Both meetings are being held online. Contact nortonlibrary@sailsinc.org.
