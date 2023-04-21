Taunton River cleanup Saturday
DIGHTON -- The Taunton River Watershed Alliance and the state Department of Conservation and Recreation on Saturday will lead a cleanup of the banks of the Taunton River at Sweets Knoll State Park.
The work will be carried out at low tide from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the park, 1387 Somerset Ave.
Bring gloves and litter grabbers if you have them. Rubber boots are recommended. Families are welcome.
North to hold hazardous waste, tire day
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The town is holding a Household Hazardous Waste & Tire Amnesty Day Saturday, April 29.
The collection will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the DPW garage, 240 Smith St.
Town residents must have a 2023 Recycling Center sticker affixed to their vehicle window to participate.
Waste accepted includes poisons, pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, kerosene and other waste fuels, oven/toilet bowl/drain cleaners, paint strippers/turpentine/solvents, swimming pool chemicals, photographic chemicals, antifreeze, motor oil, auto batteries, and auto tires. Limit of 10 gallons of liquid or nonlatex paint waste.
Direct questions to the Solid Waste Department at 508-699-0105.