Learn to grow mushrooms Thursday in Norton
NORTON -- Norton Public Library is hosting the program "Growing Mushrooms Outdoors" at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Mark Gostkiewicz from Tri Gable Lea Farm, an organic farm in Colchester, Conn., will present the program.
Sign up at 508-384-5440, Ext. 2 or stop by the front desk of the library.
Wrentham church holding yard sale Saturday
WRENTHAM -- Trinity Episcopal Church, 47 East St. (Route 140), will host an outdoor yard sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4
Items include jewelry, books, household items, collectibles, toys, antiques, small furniture, and more.
Some of the proceeds from the sale will help support the church's outreach programs, which include donations of "busy bags" for children at Wrentham District Court and dozens of Easter baskets for children. Proceeds will also support One Family, a collaboration of Episcopal churches to provide food to area residents.
For more information, contact the church office at 508-384-3958 or visit trinitywrentham.org.
Rehoboth Lions 50th anniversary dinner Sunday
REHOBOTH -- The 50th annual Rehoboth Lions Take Out Chicken BBQ dinner is being held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the American Legion Hall, 84 Bay State Road.
Cost is $20 per plate. More information, call Mike at 508-222-2656.