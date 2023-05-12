I-495 work planned from Mansfield to Franklin
MANSFIELD -- MassDOT is scheduled to conduct roadwork on Interstate 495 North from Mansfield to Franklin Sunday and Monday nights.
The resurfacing work, part of an ongoing project, will be done from 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday until 5 a.m. the following mornings.
Temporary ramp closures and detours will be in place, and drivers should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.
'Before the Mayflower' talk Monday in Norton
NORTON -- "Before the Mayflower," a presentation by scholar Paolo DiGregorio, will take place at 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 15 in the Norton Public Library Community Room.
The event is a collaboration of the group NICE with the library and Wheaton College. No registration is required.
There is no charge, but donations to NICE are welcome.
North Attleboro church holding supper
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The First Congregational Church UCC (Oldtown Church), 675 Old Post Road, is hosting its next supper Saturday, May 20.
The turkey supper, both sit-down and take-out, will be served at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. The menu includes home cooked turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, butternut squash rolls, dessert and beverage.
The price is $15 for adults, $7 for children 10 years old and under. $1 of each adult meal will go to the Food Forward mission to help feed those in need in the area.
Reservations: Call/text Ed at 1-508-212-4774.
Rosary, crowning Saturday at Easton church
EASTON -- A Family Rosary and traditional May Crowning are being held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Museum of Family Prayer, 518 Washington St. (Route 138), North Easton.
The event will include the Rosary, a procession, crowning ceremony, music and festivities. First communicants are invited to wear outfits for the procession.
Renters sought for North church yard sale
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A yard sale and craft sale is being held on the lawn at Central Congregational Church, 115 Commonwealth Ave., Attleboro Falls, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
To rent space, call 508-699-7700, email centralucc@verizon.net, or stop by the church office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday or Thursday.